PTI founder bars Gandapur, Aleema Khan from making statements

RAWALPINDI: Barrister Ali Zafar, speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has directed Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to refrain from issuing further statements, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Barrister Ali Zafar said that Imran Khan was disappointed by some of their recent remarks, which, according to him, were causing damage to the party. “The PTI founder has given clear instructions that no more such comments will be made,” Barrister Ali Zafar stated.

Ali Zafar further revealed that Imran Khan has summoned Ali Amin Gandapur for a meeting tomorrow. He clarified that no discussion took place regarding the removal of the KP Chief Minister.

The PTI founder has also made changes in party coordinators, Ali Zafar said.

He explained that if Imran Khan is placed in solitary confinement, a four-member committee has been authorized to act on his behalf. “The committee will have the power to file cases and take decisions in case of solitary confinement,” he added.

Also Read: CM Gandapur blames Aleema Khan for fueling PTI divisions, says minus-founder campaign underway

The instructions from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan came after a series of statements by Ali Amin Gandapur a day earlier, in which he accused Aleema Khan of being involved in efforts to sideline the PTI founder.

Ali Amin Gandapur revealed that in his previous interaction with the PTI founder, it had been decided to make changes in the provincial cabinet. He said Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai were informed about the reshuffle, while Aqib Khan and Faisal Tarakai were told their portfolios would be altered. “Such adjustments at the government level are routine and not unusual,” he clarified.

Responding to Aleema Khan’s recent remarks, Gandapur stressed, “I clarify that the PTI founder is my leader. It is my right to inform him truthfully. Complaints are made by weak people, but I have never complained—I only apprised him of facts.” He added that since meetings with the PTI founder had not taken place for a long time, he felt obliged to update him on the situation.