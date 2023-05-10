Imran Khan sustained head injury: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the former prime minister Imran Khan sustained a head injury, ARY News reported.

In his interview with ARY News show 11th hour, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI chief has sustained a head injury but he doesn’t know who he suffered from the head injury.

He maintained that according to Imran Khan the current political cases against him and PTI are a part of the London plan. The PTI chief also revealed that they did not let him sleep in order to exhaust him mentally.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi clarified that he was not arrested even though they tried their best to arrest him but he is safe now.

Furthermore, the PTI vice chairman said that the government is free to take action against the extremists but blaming him and former prime minister Imran Khan is wrong.

Earlier, it was reported that PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested as the authorities crack down on the party’s leadership amid countrywide protests but later he rebutted reports of his arrest, saying that such information was being spread to create chaos.

In a statement, the former foreign minister said that a strategy of ‘spreading false information, chaos and terror’ has been adopted, warning the government of a ‘big mistake’.

“The people of Pakistan will not sit in their houses anymore,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, adding that they have no fear of arrest.