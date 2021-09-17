Pakistan, Tajikistan urge Panjshir resistance group, Taliban to resolve differences via dialogues

DUSHANBE: Pakistan and Tajikistan have expressed the resolve to convince the Tajik leadership in Panjshir Valley and the Afghan Taliban to resolve their differences peacefully through dialogue for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Addressing the joint news conference along with Tajikistan President Emomali Rehman in Dushanbe today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will try to convince the Afghan Taliban, while President Emomali Rehman will use its influence in bringing the Tajik leadership of Afghanistan to the negotiating table to resolve their differences peacefully.

Imran Khan said Afghanistan is a diverse country, comprising Pashtun, Tajik, Uzbeks, Hazara, and other tribes, and sustainable peace will remain elusive without having an inclusive government there, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan also urged them to open the blockade so that humanitarian assistance can be ensured.

He said an unstable Afghanistan can be used by terrorists and it is in everyone’s interest that there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan was accorded a red carpet welcome as he arrived here at Qasr-e-Millat presidential palace to hold talks with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

The premier, upon arrival at Qasr-e-Millat, was warmly received by President Emomali Rahmon and the two leaders shook hands.

PM Imran Khan was presented a guard of honour and reviewed the parade. National anthems of Pakistan and Tajikistan were played on the occasion.

The two leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks.

PM Khan is in Dushanbe on a two-day visit to attend the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of the Heads of State.