PM Imran Khan, Tajikistan’s President discuss Afghanistan’s stability over telephone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on Saturday held a telephonic conversation, discussing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister thanked Tajikistan’s president for hosting him during the recent visit and reiterated commitments the two countries have made during the tour.

The two sides also expressed their satisfaction over expansion in mutual cooperation and vowed to take further steps to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Imran Khan also discussed issues of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan with Tajikistan’s president and stressed the need for fulfilling the human needs of the Afghan people.

The prime minister also stressed the role of the international community in providing assistance to the neighbouring country besides also the importance of economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon agreed to remain in touch with each other for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

During a recent visit of Tajikistan’s President to Pakistan in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for peace in Afghanistan for trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

“Chaos in Afghanistan will ultimately increase the menace of terrorism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing a joint presser along with the visiting Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Islamabad after signing various MoUs between both the countries.

PM Imran Khan said trade between both countries will become easier through Gwadar. Peace in Afghanistan is imperative for the Pak-Tajik trade, he added.

