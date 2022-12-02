Friday, December 2, 2022
Imran Khan terminates MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad’s party membership

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has terminated the party membership of the Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Abdul Shakoor Shad, from Karachi’s Lyari Town, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI Sindh Secretary Information Arsalan Taj confirmed the development in his Twitter message, saying that the party member of MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad was terminated following Imran Khan’s directives over the violation of the party’s regulations.

Earlier in September, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suspended the basic party membership of its MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad after Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored him as a parliamentarian over a plea that he had not submitted his resignation to the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

