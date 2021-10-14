PM Khan apprised of progress on new textile policy

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has met PM Imran Khan today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi has also held a meeting with PM Imran Khan today. During the meeting, the premier was briefed on the government’s steps for promoting investment in the country during Dubai Expo.

They also held discussions over the current capacity of organic cotton in Balochistan province. PM Imran Khan was also apprised of the progress and enforcement of the new textile policy.

PM Khan said that the federal government was taking steps to promote investment and exports.

Due to the government’s efforts, the investors were expressing confidence over the business and investment-friendly policies, he added.

