Imran Khan to address election rallies in Lahore today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore today (Thursday) where he will address election rallies in constituencies of the provincial capital where by-elections are scheduled on July 17, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former prime minister will address a public rally in Lahore’s PP-158 constituency for his party’s candidate contesting Punjab by-polls.

The PTI chief will also address a public rally in Sheikhupura today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the by-polls for 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

According to the schedule released by PTI, the former prime minister will address 17 public rallies from July 7-15.

On July 8, Khan will address public gatherings in PP-83 Khushab and PP-7 Rawalpindi. On July 9, the PTI chief will address public meetings in PP-125 Hazari Jhang and PP-202 Sahiwal.

On July 11, Imran Khan will address rallies in PP-224, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-272 and PP-273 Muzaffargarh, and PP-237 Bahawalnagar.

On July 12, the former prime minister will address public meetings in PP-90 Bakkar and PP-282 Layyah. On July 13, he will campaign in PP-127 Jhang, PP-97 Faisalabad.

On July 14, Imran Khan will address public gatherings in PP-217 Multan and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

He will conclude his election campaign by addressing three public rallies in PP-167, 168 and 170 Lahore on July 15.

Comments