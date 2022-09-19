Imran Khan to address public gathering in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Chakwal, Punjab, today (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in the Islamia Ground in Chakwal. Preparations for the public meeting have been finalized and an 80 feet wide and 20 feet tall stage has been set up for Imran Khan and other party leaders.

Boards and banners have been installed in Chakwal to welcome Imran Khan upon his arrival in the area.

The police and the district administration has been put on high alert and as many as 1,400 policemen will be deployed to ensure security of the jalsagah, while a plan has been issued to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

On Sunday, former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated the call for early elections and said that the revolution is knocking at Pakistan’s doorstep and a passage should be created for political stability by organising early elections.

The Punjab cabinet members held a meeting with the PTI chief in which they exchanged political and administrative matters of the province. Khan congratulated the provincial cabinet members for grabbing outstanding victory in the Punjab by-polls.

