Imran Khan to address public rally in Karachi on August 19

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address a public rally in Karachi on August 19 while the party has also decided to raise issues of suspension of transmission of ARY NEWS and ban on journalists, ARY NEWS reported.

The decisions were taken by the PTI in a consultative meeting headed by Imran Khan today, where the participants agreed to give stiff resistance against actions being taken against ARY NEWS and multiple journalists.

“I will not tolerate any attempt to ban media,” Khan said during the meeting. “ARY NEWS is being punished for presenting my case before the nation.”

Sources privy to the decisions in the meeting said that the PTI has decided to further exert pressure on the ‘imported government’ for early elections and approval was given for holding public rallies in multiple cities across the country.

“Public gatherings will be held in Karachi, Rawalpindi and other major urban centres,” they said, adding the first power show of the party will be held in Karachi on August 19.

It was also decided that Imran Khan will personally lead election campaigns in nine constituencies.

Furthermore, Imran Khan also constituted a committee to restructure Insaf Lawyers Forum and its constitution comprising of Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Ali Zafar and Hassan Niazi.

“Lawyers should be invited to join PTI as they are the frontline for upholding the supremacy of the law,” Khan said.

