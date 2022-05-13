Imran Khan to address rally in Mardan today

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage a public meeting in Mardan district on Friday (today), which would be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan and other central leaders.

The public meeting would be held at the Railway Station Ground located on Mardan-Nowshera road and all arrangements in this regard have been completed.

An 80-feet long and 30-feet wide stage has been set for the central leadership of PTI. Strict security measures have been put in place for today’s Mardan rally.

Earlier, PTI central vice-president and provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan visited the Railway ground and inspected the arrangements.

Imran Khan message for Mardan rally

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan Thursday released a video message for the people of Mardan ahead of a scheduled public rally.

In his message, Imran Khan said corrupt people were given power through an alleged foreign conspiracy. We will not accept the corrupt people as our rulers.

The PTI chairman further said he is coming to Mardan for a public rally and invited masses to attend the gathering in large numbers to give a clear message against corrupt elements.

Addressing the Attock public gathering yesterday, the PM said that he was not afraid of facing jail or threats to his life but he will not accept the US slavery.

