Imran Khan to announce long march’s date in a week: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will announce a date for the long march towards Islamabad within seven days, the top PTI huddle decided on Friday.

The senior leadership of the party met today where it was decided that the time for giving the final call for a protest in Islamabad has finally arrived.

According to sources, the long march could be announced in the third week of October and Imran Khan has directed the senior leadership to start preparations for the long march.

“Strong reservations were expressed during the meeting with regard to Ishaq Dar’s return and acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference during the meeting and it was stressed that the matter should be taken up with the masses,” they said.

It was also decided, according to sources, that option to return to the assemblies shall not be considered anymore and now the PTI will take to the streets and the masses would now decide the future of politics in the country.

Earlier in the day, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that he would soon give a call to his supporters to pull the country out of the crisis.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore’s Edwards College in Peshawar, Imran Khan said he will not allow dacoits to loot resources of the country and will fight them even if he has to do it alone by himself.

He asked the masses to come out for real independence and give a message to everyone that they will not be a slave to any superpower.

Imran Khan said properties of the Sharif family were unearthed in Panama Leaks but the ‘biggest dacoits’ are being given NRO, he claimed.

