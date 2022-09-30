Imran Khan says will soon give protest call

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan Friday announced that he would soon give a call to his supporters to pull country out of the crisis, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore’s Edwards College in Peshawar, Imran Khan said he will not allow dacoits to loot resources of the country and will fight them even if he has to do it alone by himself.

He asked the masses to come out for real independence and give a message to everyone that they will not be a slave to any superpower.

Imran Khan said properties of the Sharif family were unearthed in Panama Leaks but the ‘biggest dacoits’ are being given NRO, he claimed.

The former prime minister said societies cannot prosper without rule of law in the country. The law and justice system should be the same for rich and poor, he added.

On the economic situation, Imran Khan said the rupee has devalued over 30pc against US dollar since the ouster of his government and said the masses are facing the worst inflation in the history of Pakistan.

He termed the audio leaks of Prime Minister’s Office a biggest security breach. Confidential information has reached to the enemies of Pakistan, he maintained.

