Imran Khan reaches Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s court to seek apology

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday reached the female judge Zeba Chaudhry’s court to seek apology, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan reached Chaudhry’s court ahead of hearing of the contempt case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

When Khan reached the court, the judge wasn’t present in the chambers as she was on leave.

“I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,” Khan told the court reader. He asked the reader to stay witness for his appearance in her court to offer an apology.

Read more: Imran Khan granted bail in Section 144 violation case

“You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments,” Khan told the reader before leaving.

It may be noted that the former premier had threatened the female judge during a rally in Islamabad on August 20 for which he was facing contempt charges. In the last hearing at the IHC, Khan tendered an apology and showed a willingness to apologise to the judge.

Comments