Imran Khan granted bail in Section 144 violation case

ISLAMABAD: An additional district and sessions court in Islamabad has granted bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Section 144 violation case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the former premier appeared before court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, seeking bail in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in Islamabad during the party’s rally on August 20.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel said that the case was registered only on a revenge basis. To which, the judge said that the prosecution has to present evidence to seek any against the former prime minister.

Read More: Imran Khan’s bail extended in Section 144 violation case

After hearing the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

After attending the proceedings, Imran Khan along with his lawyer arrived in the court of Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise for his statement. However, she was not present in the courtroom.

‘Violating Section 144’

The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

Comments