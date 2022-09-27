Imran Khan’s bail extended in Section 144 violation case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court has extended interim bail of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in Islamabad during the party’s rally on August 20.

The PTI chairman and other PTI leaders were booked in the Aabpara police station.

Dr Babar Awan, the lawyer of Imran Khan appeared before the court and sought exemption from court appearance for his client.

The investigation officer of the case along with the record also appeared before the district and session court.

Imran Khan is currently in Lahore, therefore he cannot appear before court, Babar Awan said and pleaded with the court to extend interim bail of the PTI chairman.

Later, the court extended interim bail of Imran Khan until October 13.

Read more: IHC raises objection over Asad Umar’s interim bail plea

Earlier, Imran Khan obtained bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he is charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

Comments