IHC raises objection over Asad Umar’s interim bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised objection over interim bail plea filed by PTI leader Asad Umar in a case registered against him for violating section 144 and Amplifier Act, ARY News reported.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar filed a bail plea in the IHC on which the Registrar’s Office raised the objection stating that the forum of sessions court is available for bail before the high court, said sources.

In his interim bail plea, Umar said he has been booked over violating section 144 and raised the threat of arrest. Assuring the court that he is ready to appear before police for investigation into the charges, he pleaded for interim bail.

Read more: ‘Terrorism case against Imran Khan has no legal significance’

It may be noted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally in support of Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad on August 20 by defying section 144..

The capital police on Monday night registered cases under sections 188, 186, 506, 341 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code and the amplifier Act against PTI leaders including, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Waseem, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and others.

Comments