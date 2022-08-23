‘Terrorism case against Imran Khan has no legal significance’

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the terrorism case registered against former premier and party chairman Imran Khan has no legal significance, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with BBC World, the former federal minister said that terrorism case has never been registered against political opponents in the country’s history. “Such charges were not imposed on anyone that are being faced by Imran Khan,” he added.

In response to a question, Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan was booked in a case for criticising the magistrate, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for not notice of the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

He further said that the magistrate handed over Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff (COS) Shahbaz Gill – who according to him was abducted and tortured – to the police instead of ordering an investigation.

Fawad Chaudhry added that Imran Khan announced to file a case against the magistrate for not taking notice of torture of Shahbaz Gill. “Later, a terrorism case was registered, which has no legal significance.”

Speaking about Imran Khan, he noted that thousands of people took to street when the government tried to arrest the former prime minister, terming him the most popular leader of Pakistan.

The PTI leader maintained that the ‘puppet’ government has no legal or moral justification to continue ruling, reiterating the demand of immediate and transparent elections.

He noted that the incumbent prime minister has less majority then Imran Khan in the Parliament. “Can you imagine, a minority is ruling Pakistan currently,” he said.

Speaking about the inflation, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has broken the back of the country’s middle class. “Inflation is currently at the highest level as compared to the last fifty years,” he claimed.

Referring to a cipher from United States, he pointed out that no country is allowed to use such words and interfere in other country’s matter, demanding an investigation into the matter.

