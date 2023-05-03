Imran Khan to appear before IHC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Shibli Faraz said that the PTI chairman will appear before IHC despite doctors’ advice of 10 days rest, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI senator Shibli Faraz said that the lack of security arrangements and mismanagement at the Lahore High Court (LHC) during Imran Khan’s court appearance resulted in his leg injury.

He said that the PTI chairman is suffering from pain and inflammation in his leg injury that’s why he couldn’t appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

The PTI premier Imran Khan has always respected the judiciary and believed in the supremacy of the constitution.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim bail in nine cases till tomorrow, with a warning that the bail granted to the latter will be dismissed if he fails to appear before the court.

“The medical report submitted to the court is from a private hospital, why don’t you get an examination from a government hospital?’ the court questioned.

“Imran Khan had been receiving treatment from Shaukat Khanum Hospital since day one,” Safdar told the court and added, “We are ready to get a medical exam conducted from a government hospital also”.

It is pertinent to mention that the medical board at Shaukat Khanum Hospital advised PTI chief Imran Khan to take complete rest otherwise the increased swelling could pose a risk of infection, which can lead to surgery again.

