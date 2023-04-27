Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad court tomorrow

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will appear before the Islamabad court tomorrow in the hearings of eight different cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan will depart for Islamabad from Zaman Park residence at 7:00 am. According to PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, a large number of PTI workers will accompany Imran Khan during his appearance before the Islamabad court.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the PTI chief to contact relevant forums for cases registered against him in the federal capital.

Read: IHC orders security of Imran Khan as former PM

The orders were passed by IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq while hearing a plea of Khan against his possible arrest.

The government counsel informed IHC that Imran Khan was booked in 29 cases in Islamabad. The details have been provided to the complainant on the court’s orders.

“Imran Khan has not yet contacted for the details of cases as per law,” the government said and added he should have contacted the relevant authorities under Information Act 2017.

READ: IMRAN KHAN WARNS OF PROTESTS ‘IF SC ORDERS NOT IMPLEMENTED’

The IHC after hearing arguments of the government’s counsel dismissed former PM’s plea and ordered him to contact relevant forums with regard to the details of cases registered against him.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court ordered to provide security to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as a former prime minister.

As per details, the written order was issued by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq which stated the plea was filed by the PTI chief as a former prime minister.

Comments