Imran Khan to appear before LHC today for protective bail

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) shortly to seek protective bail in multiple cases including Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman will appear in the LHC after 2pm while party workers have been asked to gather at Zaman Park before Khan’s departure.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed that Khan will appear before LHC to secure protective bail. “Imran Khan will come to LHC himself and assure the judge that he is ready to go to the Islamabad court,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told media persons.

Earlier today, the LHC extended its bar on the police operation for Imran’s arrest at Zaman Park. The court issued directives while hearing Chaudhry’s plea against police action at Khan’s residence.

The court previously twice stopped the police operation outside the ex-premier’s residence and instructed the Punjab police and PTI to sit together and resolve the matter with consultation.

Taking to Twitter today, Chaudhry said that both parties have “agreed to resolve the issues” and the agreed solution will be presented in court today.

کل پنجاب انتظامیہ سے مذاکرات کے بعد معاملات کے حل پر اتفاق ہوا ہے، آج لاہور ہائیکورٹ میں جسٹس طارق شیخ صاحب کی عدالت میں متفقہ حل دے دیں گے، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 17, 2023

Zaman Park chaos

Islamabad police along with Punjab police and Rangers launched an operation on Tuesday to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

The Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

