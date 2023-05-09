Imran Khan to be produced before accountability court tomorrow

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will be produced before the accountability court on Wednesday (tomorrow) after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials said that they will seek the physical remand of Imran Khan. A medical board has been constituted to conduct the examination of the former premier.

The medical report of Imran Khan will also be presented to the court.

The officials said that the time of court was over today, therefore, the PTI chief will be produced before the accountability court tomorrow.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

According to the NAB notice, Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices to him in the inquiry.

“The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said.

According to initial reports, the PTI chairman has been taken to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Rawalpindi.