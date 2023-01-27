Imran Khan to contest by-polls on all Karachi NA seats

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to contest upcoming by-polls in nine National Assembly (NA) constituencies, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be PTI’s candidate from all nine Karachi constituencies, sources within PTI told ARY News.

The decision comes hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly (NA) vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

According to details, the ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 6 to 8.

The ECP further said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out on February 9. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on February 23. The by-polls will be held in the following constituencies: NA-04 Swat-III

NA-17 Haripur-I

NA-18 Swabi-I

NA-25 Nowshera-I

NA-26 Nowshera-II

NA-32 Kohat

NA-38 D I Khan-I

NA-43 Khyber-I

NA-52 Islamabad-I

NA-53 Islamabad-II

NA-54 Islamabad-III

NA-57 Rawalpindi-I

NA-59 Rawalpindi-III

NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV

NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI

NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII

NA-67 Jhelum-II

NA-97 Bhakkar-I

NA-126 Lahore-IV

NA-130 Lahore-VIII

NA-155 Multan-II

NA-156 Multan-III

NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan-III

NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III

NA-242 Karachi East-I

NA-243 Karachi East-II

NA-244 Karachi East-III

NA-247 Karachi South-II

NA-250 Karachi West-III

NA-252 Karachi West-V

NA-254 Karachi Central-II

NA-256 Karachi Central-IV

NA-265 Quetta-II

