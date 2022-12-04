Sunday, December 4, 2022
Web Desk

'Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies by Dec 30'

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that PTI chairman Imran Khan would wait till December 30 for elections date afterward he will dissolve assemblies.

Taking to Twitter, the AML chief while giving an ultimatum to the incumbent government said that Miftah Ismail, who was the former finance minister, also criticising his government over economic policies.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan has directed party lawmakers to prepare for elections.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared that former premier has advised all party candidates to go back to their constituencies and start preparing for elections.

The former minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would keep running from elections but PTI would not waste any more time.

“If PDM continues to run away from the elections as it is running now, then without wasting any more time, we will go for elections in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa while National Assembly elections would be held later on”.

Web Desk

