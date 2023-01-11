Imran Khan to dissolve assembly after vote of confidence: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has asserted that PTI chairman Imran Khan would immediately dissolve the assembly if the CM Punjab obtains vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to the ARY News program “Eleventh Hour”, Sheikh Rasheed noted that he has no information regarding the vote of confidence today.

He stated that “PTI chairman said he will cross the red line and he will definitely do it.”

He further said that “If Imran Khan wants CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi to dissolve the assembly, he will dissolve without having a second thought.”

