Imran Khan to ‘expose’ PDM govt’s performance through white paper

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan will present a white paper against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government’s performance over the last three years, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the PTI chairman will issue a white paper on the economic situation via video link address.

The former premier will compare his government’s performance with that of the incumbent PDM setup, whom he blamed for the looming threat of default.

The former ruling party is highly critical of the economic performance of its rivals, the parties in the coalition government, accusing them of derailing the country ever since it was ousted from power in April last year.

The party has continuously lashed out at the ruling alliance for making the wrong economic decisions.

Yesterday, the former prime minister lambasted the PML-N supremo, saying that a coward cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the PTI workers and activists who had gathered at Zaman Park for iftar, Imran Khan stated that he is not an Islamic scholar and has learned everything from his life.

The PTI chairman said that no country in the world has experienced a revolution comparable to the one brought by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He cited the Battle of Badr and Khalid Bin Waleed’s leadership as proof that only free people, not slaves, stand for freedom.

