Imran Khan to finalise PTI candidates for by-polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has chaired a session of the parliamentary party of Lahore ahead of the by-polls on the provincial and national seats, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan reviewed the provincial assembly (PA) and the National Assembly (NA) seats in Lahore. Sources added that the PTI central leadership reviewed the details of three candidates in all constituencies.

The PTI Punjab leaders briefed Khan regarding all constituencies and expected candidates.

PTI Punjab Central President Dr Yasmin Rashid gave briefing to the participants on the candidates. The PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood handed over the list of expected candidates to Imran Khan.

The session was attended by Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Omar Ayub, Ejaz Chaudhary, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, Shibli Faraz, Aslam Iqbal and others.

The PTI chief will finalise the candidates for the upcoming polls on Lahore’s PA and NA seats.

Earlier in the month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for by-elections on 31 vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the party candidates are asked to submit nomination papers from February 10 to 14, meanwhile, the initial list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 15.

The electoral watchdog will scrutinise the candidates who filed the nomination papers on February 18, meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on March 2.

