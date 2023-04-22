Saturday, April 22, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Imran Khan to flex political muscles in Sindh after Punjab polls

test

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has announced that party chairman Imran Khan will flex its political muscles in Sindh and Balochistan after “success in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections”, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said that the former prime minister will launch the mass contact campaign in Sindh and Balochistan after “success in Punjab and KP polls”.

Faisal Javed noted that Imran Khan will meet the people of two provinces in the mass contact campaign. “PTI will be fully mobilised in both the provinces”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14 as directed by the Supreme Court.

According to the electoral watchdog notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.