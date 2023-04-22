Imran Khan to flex political muscles in Sindh after Punjab polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has announced that party chairman Imran Khan will flex its political muscles in Sindh and Balochistan after “success in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections”, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said that the former prime minister will launch the mass contact campaign in Sindh and Balochistan after “success in Punjab and KP polls”.

پنجاب اور خیبرپختونخوا انتخابات میں انشاء اللہ کامیابی کے بعد عمران خان رخ کرینگے صوبہ سندھ اور بلوچستان کا۔ زبردست عوامی رابطہ مہم میں کپتان پورے سندھ اور بلوچستان کی عوام سے ملاقاتیں کرینگے- تحریک انصاف کو دونوں صوبوں میں بھرپور انداز میں متحرک کیا جائیگا- انشاء اللہ#عيد_مبارك — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 22, 2023

Faisal Javed noted that Imran Khan will meet the people of two provinces in the mass contact campaign. “PTI will be fully mobilised in both the provinces”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14 as directed by the Supreme Court.

According to the electoral watchdog notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

Comments