Imran Khan to meet MWM’s Allama Raja Nasir Abbas today

LAHORE: Allama Nasir Abbas, the chief of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, will meet former prime minister, Imran Khan in Lahore today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Allama Nasir Abbas and Imran Khan will discuss the political situation of Punjab. Sources privy to the development said Imran Khan will try to address the concerns of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen.

It may be noted that MWM had announced that it would not give a vote of confidence to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said that the decision was taken after consulting senior leadership of MWM. He stated that the party had reservations about some steps taken by the chief minister.

MPA Syeda Zehra Naqvi would not give the vote of trust to Elahi, he said, adding that PTI leadership has been informed about the development.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week, it emerged.

Comments