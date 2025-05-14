ATC approves polygraphic, photogrammetric tests for PTI founder

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore allowed prosecution to conduct polygraphic (lie detector), photogrammetric (facial and voice analysis) and and audio matching tests on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in 12 terrorism cases, ARY News reported.

The ATC judge, Judge Manzar Ali Gul, pronounced the verdict that was reserved after completion of arguments from both sides, the defence and prosecution.

The court ordered the prosecution to meet the accused in jail within 12 days to conduct the tests. The PTI founder’s legal team had opposed the request, labeling it as politically motivated.

Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar raised several objections on the request and argued that the prosecution’s request is contrary to legal principles, questioning why it was brought forward after such a prolonged period.

Barrister Salman Safdar that Imran Khan has been in custody for 727 days, accusing the prosecution of employing delay tactics.

“Imran Khan has no intention of undergoing the requested photogrammetric and polygraphic tests,” he added.

The defence counsel also criticised the prosecution for misinterpreting a Supreme Court decision, saying their request for lie detector and photogrammetric tests ‘lacks’ legal grounding.

Photogrammetric test

Photogrammetric test is a method that uses photos or images to measure things or create 3D models of objects or scenes. Think of it like taking pictures from different angles and using them to figure out distances, shapes, or even reconstruct a place—like how you might use photos to estimate the size of a room or build a virtual model of a building.

Polygraphic test

Polygraphic test or a “lie detector test involves attaching sensors to your body to measure things like your heart rate, breathing, and sweating while you answer questions. The idea is that if you’re lying, your body might react differently (like getting nervous), but it’s not foolproof and can be influenced by many factors.

Imran Khan has been behind the bars since August 2023 and faced over 100 cases pertaining to leaking state secrets, selling state gifts, May 9 violence. The PTI founder along with his wife was also convicted in ‘unlawful’ Nikkah case but later acquitted.

Imran Khan decried all the cases as politically motivated.