PM Imran Khan vows to transform Pakistan into state of Medina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan says his government wants to make Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State based on the principles of Riyasat-e-Medina and is working on fast track to achieve this objective.

In an online interview with a US-based Islamic scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, he said that we have given the biggest welfare programme and this is the ambition of his government.

He said the fundamental principle of a civilized society is to bring the powerful under the law but, unfortunately, jails are filled with the poor and not by the elite. He said that since the elite had captured the system, people did not have the opportunities and a level-playing field in their own country.

The Prime Minister said unfortunately a leadership came up through a political system which is divorced from faith. He said very few come into politics for humanity. He said in most of the developing world, politicians come to make money, and very few are Mandelas and our Quaid Jinnah.

PM Khan said he felt for the society and came into politics with the faith to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the State of Madina. He said that most of the politicians used the power for personal gain.

Responding to a question Prime Minister said he feels Pakistan is a country that has tremendous potential, diversified and talented ethnic groups, but due to lack of rule of law and injustice, we cannot achieve the potential of our society.

