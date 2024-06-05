PTI founder turns down offer to leave country, says Arif Alvi

FAISALABAD: Former President Dr Arif Alvi claimed on Wednesday that PTI founder Imran Khan had turned down an offer to leave the country and vowed to stay and face the consequences, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists here, the former president alleged that incarcerated Imran Khan is being told to “strike a deal and leave the country”.

However, Arif Alvi said, PTI founder rejected the offer and decided not to leave the country ‘at any cost’. He noted that those who were colluding to sentence Khan would face a complete failure.

In response to a question regarding holding of dialogue, Alvi said that talks will only be held with “stakeholders but not with the non-stakeholders”. He added that PTI founder has vowed to forgive everyone once he is free.

Earlier, Former president Dr Arif Alvi extended his support to PTI founder Imran Khan’s ‘controversial’ post regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posted on the latter’s X account.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention, the former president said that Imran Khan’s suggestion to read Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) report was not ‘treasonous’, criticising the tendency to label someone a traitor for simply reading a report.

Arif Alvi praised Hamoodur Rahman as an “honest judge” and mentioned that his son currently serves at the Federal Shariat Court.

He emphasised the need for stakeholders to come together to resolve issues, saying that until then, problems will persist. Arif Alvi also called for release of Imran Khan and his mandate returned.