Arif Alvi extends support to PTI founder’s ‘controversial’ X post

KARACHI: Former president Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday extended his support to PTI founder Imran Khan’s ‘controversial’ post regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posted on the latter’s X account, ARY News reported.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention here, the former president said that Imran Khan’s suggestion to read Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) report was not ‘treasonous’, criticising the tendency to label someone a traitor for simply reading a report.

Arif Alvi praised Hamoodur Rahman as an “honest judge” and mentioned that his son currently serves at the Federal Shariat Court.

He emphasised the need for stakeholders to come together to resolve issues, saying that until then, problems will persist. Arif Alvi also called for release of Imran Khan and his mandate returned.

For his part, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that the country’s system should be in the hands of someone who can fight Kashmir and Palestine cases like Imran Khan did at the United Nations.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the contents of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) Report be made public amid heated government criticism.

A statement issued after the PTI Core Committee meeting stated that it considered and rejected the FIA’s investigation into the ‘controversial post’ regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rehman on party founder Imran Khan’s X account.

The party noted that the PTI deliberated the matter of Imran Khan’s May 26 post and the attached video from multiple aspects.

“It has been demanded to release the HRC [Hamoodur Rahman Commission] report immediately in order to save Pakistan from serious internal challenges,” the statement added.

The committee also condemned the FIA’s possible move to register new cases against Imran Khan under the guise of investigations.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.