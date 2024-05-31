PTI demands HRC report be made public

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday demanded the contents of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) Report be made public amid heated government criticism, ARY News reported.

A statement issued after the PTI Core Committee meeting stated that it considered and rejected the FIA’s investigation into the ‘controversial post’ regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rehman on party founder Imran Khan’s X account.

The party noted that the PTI deliberated the matter of Imran Khan’s May 26 post and the attached video from multiple aspects.

“It has been demanded to release the HRC [Hamoodur Rahman Commission] report immediately in order to save Pakistan from serious internal challenges,” the statement added.

The committee also condemned the FIA’s possible move to register new cases against Imran Khan under the guise of investigations,

The PTI said it had always recognised the army’s role as an institution in the performance of national duties such as the defence of national security and integrity within the scope of the Constitution and law, adding that it has never criticised them.

The PTI core committee also called for formation of an impartial judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incidents, demanding to know who ordered the arrest of Imran Khan from the high court on the same day.

It further said that organisational affairs, especially those related to mobilising the organisational structures at the lowest level, were also reviewed in the meeting.

“Organisational officials/structures from the centre to the lowest level have been directed to complete preparations for nationwide peaceful protests immediately,” the PTI said, adding that Imran intended to call for a nationwide peaceful protest soon.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.