FIA seeks access to PTI founder over ‘controversial’ social media posts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell on Thursday penned down a letter to the authorities seeking access to an enjailed PTI founder to inquire about ‘controversial’ post from his social media X handle, ARY News reported.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.

Earlier this, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reacted to a ‘controversial’ tweet from party founder Imran Khan’s “X” (formerly Twitter) account.

Speaking to ARY News, Barrister Gohar said that the PTI founder ‘did not see’ the content of the post from his account.

“Sometimes things are overdone. In the post, the 1971 situation was compared only in the context of the political situation,” the PTI chairman added.

While turning down the impression of ‘dragging’ the army in the matter, he said that the PTI founder cannot see the video editing process of each of his posts.

“The PTI founder had given the guidelines for the posts in the context of the political situation,” Barrister Gohar said.

He said that the background of the posts is mainly about turning the majority into a minority under political circumstances.

“In the post, it was explained how a leader was disqualified and specific seats were stolen,” Barrister Gohar added.