Barrister Gohar reacts to ‘controversial’ post from PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reacted to a ‘controversial’ tweet from party founder Imran Khan’s “X” (formerly Twitter) account.

Speaking to ARY News, Barrister Gohar said that the PTI founder ‘did not see’ the content of the post from his account.

“Sometimes things are overdone. In the post, the 1971 situation was compared only in the context of the political situation,” the PTI chairman added.

While turning down the impression of ‘dragging’ the army in the matter, he said that the PTI founder cannot see the video editing process of each of his posts.

“The PTI founder had given the guidelines for the posts in the context of the political situation,” Barrister Gohar said.

He said that the background of the posts is mainly about turning the majority into a minority under political circumstances.

“In the post, it was explained how a leader was disqualified and specific seats were stolen,” Barrister Gohar added.

