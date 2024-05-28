Raoof Hasan claims deal offers are still available to PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan has claimed that deal offers are still available for the former premier.

Talking to ARY News’ program 11th Hour, Raoof Hasan stated that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could have been released within ten days if he had agreed to a deal.

“Offers for deals are still available to Imran Khan”.

According to Hasan, the PTI founder had an ‘offer’ during his first ten days in Attock. However, the founder does not believe in making deals and gave preference to remaining in jail.

The PTI leader emphasized that the day the PTI founder calls for protest, people will hit the streets in large numbers.

Rauf Hasan asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a party of the people. He conveyed the public’s sentiment, stating that people are urging leaders to leave their offices and take to the streets. The public also warned that they will not forgive any form of compromise.

