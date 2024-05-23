PTI’s Raoof Hassan says he agrees with Rana Sanaullah

KARACHI: The Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Raoof Hasan said that he agrees with Rana Sanaullah’s statement, underscoring the importance of collaboration among all political parties in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a recent episode of ARY News program “Off The Record”, Raoof Hasan expressed optimism about problem-solving, saying “There is always a way, if two individuals are willing to solve the problem.”

He highlighted the significant divide between PTI and JUI-F in the past but noted that both sides are working on Terms of References (TORs) to address issues, indicating a positive shift.

According to Hassan, PTI and JUIF are gradually bridging their differences, which he views as a positive development.

Hassan suggested that Pakistan’s political landscape is evolving and emphasized the potential for change in the country’s constitutional history.

“I agree with Rana Sanaullah’s statement, the political parties must come together on a single page for the progress of Pakistan,” Raoof Hasan said.

Rauf Hassan asserted that during PTI’s tenure, they did not file any cases against opposition parties. Regarding the heroin case involving Rana Sanaullah, Hasan stated that it was not set off by PTI.

Raoof Hasan shared the details of his meeting with the founder of PTI, mentioning the messages sent to Hammad Azhar and other PTI leaders to take the lead of the party, while calling other members to wait for his call.

Hasan discussed a perceived shift in the thinking and attitude of the founder of PTI, indicating a potential change in direction for the political party.

Talking about his recent ‘blade’ attack, the PTI Central Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan, disclosed that he has never traveled with security and prefers to drive his own car.

Recalling the harrowing attack, the PTI secretary disclosed that it was a targeted attack as the assailants mentioned their intention to him during the attack.

“The attackers were accompanied by a person wearing a shawl, why someone wears shawl in this scorching heat?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the legal team of Hasan is actively engaged in investigating the matter, indicating a proactive approach to address the situation through legal channels.

Responding to a question, Raoof Hasan clarified that PTI founder never expressed a reluctance to engage in dialogue with anyone, asserting that the May 09 riots were not instigated by their side and called for a judicial inquiry on May 09 incidents.

Talking about the evolving dynamics between political parties, Hasan highlighted that the reconciliation between PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and the narrowing gap between PTI and its former adversaries.

Furthermore, Hassan highlighted that opposition parties have unanimously agreed not to compromise with anyone and have resolved to take actions collectively.

He emphasized the necessity for opposition parties to unite and uphold the supremacy of the constitution and law.

Hassan mentioned his efforts in seeking justice through Election Commission, Tribunals, and High Court, citing clear evidence of electoral mandate theft.

Expressing concerns about media censorship, Hassan questioned how the state could progress if the media is constrained.

He advocated for the principle that the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should be from the opposition.

Hassan mentioned reports suggesting the government’s intention to bring the matter of Chairman PAC to Parliament.

He disclosed that three names are under consideration for the parliamentary leader position in the National Assembly, which will likely be filled from Punjab.