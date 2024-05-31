‘PTI founder unaware of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s video posted on X’

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday claimed that party founder Imran Khan was unaware of the controversial video regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posted on his official X account, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, the PTI lawmaker clarified that Imran Khan’s point of view should be taken in a political context.

Ali Muhammad further said that his party was neither interested in discussing the 1971 incident or the elements behind it nor it was an appropriate time to recall them.

Furthermore, he said, no posts will be made from the PTI founder’s X account without his explicit approval.

Earlier, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the official X account of party founder Imran Khan was being operated from United States as its social media team was based in US.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Hasan said that PTI founder Imran Khan is in jail and cannot upload videos on X himself. He added that the PTI social media team, which operates from United States (US), handles the party’s accounts.

The PTI spokesperson clarified that Imran Khan was unaware of the video related to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the party’s assembly members may have retweeted the video in their “personal capacity”. He also stated that an inquiry will be conducted within the party regarding the video issue.

The statement came after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.