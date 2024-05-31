PTI founder’s X account being operated from US: Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has asserted that the official X account of party founder Imran Khan was being operated from United States as its social media team was based in US, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Hasan said that PTI founder Imran Khan is in jail and cannot upload videos on X himself. He added that the PTI social media team, which operates from United States (US), handles the party’s accounts.

The PTI spokesperson clarified that Imran Khan was unaware of the video related to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the party’s assembly members may have retweeted the video in their “personal capacity”. He also stated that an inquiry will be conducted within the party regarding the video issue.

Raoof Hasan claimed that he had not seen the video due to ‘personal engagements’, but if there is anything objectionable in the video, he will discuss it with the social media team, which is based in US.

He added that if the video is against the party’s narrative, it will be rectified. Hasan also said that they will fully cooperate if any agency wants to investigate the matter.

The PTI leader further said that party founder has not been using his X official handle since his imprisonment, and the party does not have control over digital media.

The spokesperson stated that the individuals managing the party’s social media accounts are not party employees, and Imran Khan had made a decision regarding the X handle at some point, but it was not implemented.

He announced that a system will be put in place to ensure that the X handle is operated with proper clearance in the future.

The spokesperson also quoted Imran Khan as saying he still believes the Pakistan Army is more important for the country than him.

The statement came after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.