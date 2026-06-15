ISLAMABAD: PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday night for a follow-up eye treatment, according to a hospital spokesperson.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital said Imran Khan underwent the fifth stage of treatment for his eye condition and received another anti-VEGF intravitreal injection.

“Prior to the procedure, he was examined by ophthalmologists and was found to be clinically stable. His optical coherence tomography (OCT) was performed, which showed clinical improvement,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added that after obtaining informed consent and under standard monitoring protocols, Imran Khan was administered the fifth intravitreal injection in the operating theatre under microscopic guidance by specialist surgeons.

“All standard precautionary measures and protocols were observed during the procedure,” the statement said.

According to the hospital, the former prime minister remained clinically and vitally stable before, during, and after the procedure.

Following treatment, he was discharged with follow-up instructions and medical advice before being shifted back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Imran Khan received his fourth anti-VEGF intravitreal injection at PIMS on April 28, 2026.

His eye condition, diagnosed as right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), first came to light in late January. He underwent the first procedure on January 24, followed by a second injection on February 24 as part of his ongoing treatment plan.

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