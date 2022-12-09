Imran Khan underlines need for rule of law to eradicate corruption

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has underscored the need for rule of law in the country for eradicating corruption, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his message on the occasion of World Corruption Day today, Imran Khan termed the decrease in foreign reserves, as the biggest problem for poor countries.

The weak currency ultimately results in an increase in inflation, Imran Khan said. Lambasting the PDM-led government, the former prime minister alleged said the current rulers have been given ‘licnence to steal’.

He said the recent amendments in the NAB law have made tracing white-collar crime impossible.

While giving examples of China and other countries, Imran Khan said the progress of any country is linked with the rule of rule.

Pakistan cannot progress until the elimination of big corruption cases.

International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed today with an aim to create awareness and highlight the dangerous effects of corruption on society.

The day encourages a global fight against corruption and urges all governments to join hands against it.

