The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has reportedly expressed displeasure over the performance of three senior lawyer-leaders of the party, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, sources said the PTI founder is unhappy with Senator Hamid Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Intizar Panjotha.

He reportedly criticised their poor performance, questioning the whereabouts of those who were given election tickets in his name.

According to sources, he had been told that lawyer candidates who secured tickets would win and lead a movement for his release.

Sources further claim that Mishal Yousafzai linked the proposal for holding a lawyers’ convention to a meeting with the party founder.

PTI Founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has also repeatedly criticised the party’s lawyer leadership.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja rejected all allegations leveled against him by Aleema Khan, the sister of party founder Imran Khan.

Expressing frustration over the criticism regarding his party role, Raja stated, “I damn all such positions,” emphasizing that he is not driven by titles.

He dismissed the accusation that he was facilitating the government as entirely false. Furthermore, he defended the cancellation of the April 9 rally, stating it was the party founder’s own correct decision.

The Secretary General remarked that Aleema Khan’s comments were misplaced, suggesting she has a limited understanding of political strategy. He emphasized that organizing the party effectively is currently the “need of the hour.”