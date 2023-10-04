32.9 C
PTI chairman upset with President Arif Alvi over election date, reveals Aleema

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is upset with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi over not announcing the election date, revealed his sister Aleema Khan on Wednesday. 

Talking to journalists outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore, Aleema Khan claimed saddened over not announcing the date of the election.

President Arif Alvi should have stood for the rights of the people, Aleema Khan said.

Responding to a query, the sister of the former premier alleged that she is being considered a criminal for taking Donald Lu’s name, who PTI thinks was behind the ouster of its government.

Aleema said she was ready to be arrested.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore police sought the arrest of PTI leader Asad Umar and two sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cases of May 9 violent incidents.

The interim bails of Asad Umar and Aleema and Uzma Khan were extended till October 16 by ATC Lahore.

The court also summoned the lawyers for final arguments in the Lahore Corps Commander House vandalism and arson case.

