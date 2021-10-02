US will have to recognise new Afghan govt: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that the United States (US) will have to recognise the new Afghan government.

“The US is currently searching scapegoats on the Afghan issue,” PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying in an interview with the Turkish Radio TV (TRT) World.

US President Joe Biden is under pressure on the pulling troops out of Afghanistan, I have sympathy for him, the premier said.

‘Pakistan in talks with some fractions of TTP’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is in talks with some factions of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the help of the Afghan Taliban.

“Some of the Pakistani Taliban actually want to talk to our government for some peace,” PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying in the interview.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the negotiations are taking place in Afghanistan.

When the interviewer asked him whether the government was in talks with the TTP, he said: “There are different groups that form the TTP. We are in talks with some of them.

When asked if the Afghan Taliban were helping in the reconciliation process, he said: “Talks are taking place in Afghanistan. In that sense, Yes.”

To another question, the prime minister said the government can pardon TTP members and they can become normal citizens if they lay down their arms.

The prime minister Imran Khan further reiterated that he doesn’t believe in a military solution to any conflict.

‘Criticism of US President Joe Biden is not right’

Responding to the interviewer about criticism over US President Joe Biden over pulling troops from Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan said this is not ‘fair’ to criticize the US president, as he had no choice in the present scenario.

“Joe Biden is under severe pressure now,” PM claimed during the interview.

Whoever is, but Pakistan is not responsible for the Afghanistan situation, he added.

He regretted the threatening behavior of the US with Pakistan after the 9/11 attacks. Pakistan’s economy suffered huge losses, we lost our civilians and law enforcing personnel, PM Imran Khan said.

‘World should help new Afghan govt’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan desires a representative government in Afghanistan in line with the aspirations of the Afghan people.

He urged the world to play a constructive role in Afghanistan and support the new government else the situation can turn like the one world witnessed after the US and Russia’s departure.

The premier said that the incumbent government is also holding talks with the Baloch insurgents.

‘India carrying worst rights violation in IoK’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said India is carrying out the worst rights violations in the occupied Kashmir, more than eight million people are facing incarcerated in an open jail in the held valley.

Pakistan has been exposing Indian state terrorism in the IoK at every forum and will continue doing so, he added. The world powers should talk about resolving the decades-long Kashmir issue.

Pak-China relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pak-China relations, said both the countries are iron-brothers and enjoying strong relations for the last seven decades.

“I have talked with the Chinese counterpart thrice and meeting with President XI Jinping is expected to take place in the upcoming few days,” he was quoted as saying in the interview.