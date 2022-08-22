Imran Khan: Verdict reserved on admissibility of disqualification plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its decision on the admissibility of the plea seeking disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, a hearing on the plea seeking disqualification of the PTI chairman Imran Khan was held in the Islamabad High Court.

Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamir Farooq conducted the hearing, the lawyer presented arguments on behalf of citizen Muhammad Sajid.

The court asked the lawyer what kind of information Imran Khan hid from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)?

On which, the lawyer alleged that PTI Chief did not disclose his daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers. After the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the court reserved its decision on the admissibility of the plea.

It should be remembered that the application was filed last week by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that former prime minister Imran Khan used to deny about his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

It was said in the petition that former prime minister knows that there are evidences against him, Imran Khan cannot hold the position of public office or party chief, Imran Khan should be disqualified under Article 621F.

