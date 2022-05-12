Imran Khan releases video statement ahead of Mardan public rally

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan Thursday has released a video message for the people of Mardan ahead of a scheduled public rally on May 13 (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا مردان کے لئے اہم پیغام- #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور pic.twitter.com/ukBgd49Oyj — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2022

In his message, Imran Khan said corrupt people were given power through an alleged foreign conspiracy. We will not accept the corrupt people as our rulers.

The PTI chairman further said he is coming to Mardan for a public rally tomorrow and invited masses to attend the gathering in large numbers to give a clear message against corrupt elements.

Read more: Imran Khan releases official logo for Azaadi March

In a public demonstration in Jehlum on Tuesday, Imran Khan had claimed that not 2 but 2.5 million people will march toward Islamabad on his call.

In the public demonstration in Jehlum on Tuesday Chairman PTI said that Narendra Modi did not dare to speak against the Pakistan Army as long as he was in power. Only PTI and the Pakistan Army are keeping the country intact.

Comments