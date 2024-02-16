‘PTI founder vows not to seek political vengeance upon return to power’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday asserted that his party will adopt a “Fatah-e-Makkah” approach, vowing not to seek political vengeance upon returning to power, ARY News reported.

The remarks were conveyed by PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan following a meeting with Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ali Muhammad Khan said the former prime minister stressed “honesty and forgiveness” to take the country forward.

“PTI would adopt the Fatah-e-Makkah model after coming to power,” said Ali Muhammad, adding, “Imran Khan also gave example of famous South African activist Nelson Mandela’s truth and reconciliation moves.”

ابھی اڈیالہ @ImranKhanPTI صاحب سے ملاقات ہوئی ہے۔ ملاقات میں سردار لطیف کھوسہ صاحب اور محمد عامر ڈوگر صاحب بھی موجود تھے۔ ماشاءاللٰہ صحت اچھی تھی اور ہشاش بشاش لگ رہے تھے۔ تقریبًا آدھا گھنٹہ ملاقات رہی۔ اپنے لیڈر سے اتنے عرصہ بعد ملا بہت اچھا لگا۔ مردان کی تاریخی جیت کا سن کر… — Ali Muhammad Khan (@Ali_MuhammadPTI) February 16, 2024

Ali Muhammad, who has been declared the winner of NA-23 Mardan, vowed that his party would not choose the path of political vengeance after coming to power. “We will take the country forward for sake of the development of the country and the nation,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that on directives of Imran Khan, the PTI leadership is contacting all political parties except Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against ‘rigging’ in the elections.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. It is worth mentioning that out of these 101 independent candidates, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is in the second position with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.