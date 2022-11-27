Imran Khan vows to continue struggle for rule of law

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday has thanked people for turning out in huge numbers from across Pakistan to Azadi Long March in Rawalpindi, yesterday.

In his tweet, Imran Khan vowed to continue the struggle until the establishment of rule of law in the country and thanked people for their participation in the Azadi March.

I want to thank all the people who came in such huge numbers from across Pakistan to our Rawalpindi Azadi March yeaterday. Our Tehreek will continue until we establish rule of law and real freedom. pic.twitter.com/kTDBTVCwN2 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 27, 2022

On Saturday, former prime minister Imran Khan announced that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

The PTI chief said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

