Sunday, November 27, 2022
Imran Khan vows to continue struggle for rule of law

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday has thanked people for turning out in huge numbers from across Pakistan to Azadi Long March in Rawalpindi, yesterday. 

In his tweet, Imran Khan vowed to continue the struggle until the establishment of rule of law in the country and thanked people for their participation in the Azadi March.

On Saturday, former prime minister Imran Khan announced that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

The PTI chief said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

