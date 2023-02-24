Imran Khan vows to defeat Zardari mafia in Sindh

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his party will defeat Zardari mafia in Sindh in upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

The former premier made these remarks while talking to PTI Sindh chapter delegation who called on him at his Zaman Park residence.

PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi, former Sindh chief ministers Liaquat Jatoi and Gaus Ali Shah met with PTI chief in Lahore to discuss matters pertaining to overall political situation of Sindh came under discussion.

In the meeting, PTI chief Imran Khan announced to make Gaus Ali Shah and Liaquat Jatoi as PTI central executive members. He also directed Ali Zaidi to speed up preparations and form parliamentary board for general elections in Sindh.

“PTI will defeat Zardari mafia in Sindh in general elections,” said Imran Khan, adding that the people of Sindh want freedom from Zardari regime and “imported government”.

PTI chairman also announced that he will soon visit all districts of Sindh to mobilse support for the upcoming general elections.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Khan directed the party’s Sindh leadership to field ‘strong’ candidates for polls.

Sources privy to the development said that the applications will be received for the polls of 130 provincial assembly seats and 60 National Assembly seats from Sindh next month.

A seven-member board of PTI Sindh led by Ali Zaidi will shortlist the names of the candidates and the final announcement will be made by the PTI central leadership.

