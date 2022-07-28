Imran Khan wants immediate restoration of PTI’s welfare projects

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday directed the newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to immediately restore welfare schemes in the province launched during Buzdar’s tenure.

The former prime minister issued these directives while chairing a virtual meeting with Punjab chief executive Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi through video link.

The meeting discussed political and administrative issues while the welfare and development projects in Punjab also came under discussion.

The former premier instructed Elahi to restore the Ehsaas, Sehat Insaaf card and other welfare projects in Punjab immediately.

“The previous government ignored our welfare programs but the time has come to speed up these initiatives without delay so that the people can get relief,” Imran said.

On this, Punjab CM assured that the aforementioned programs will be started immediately and all possible steps will be taken to provide relief to the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday

